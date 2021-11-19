Jesse Eisenberg Cast as Lead in New Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

Academy Award-nominated Jewish actor Jesse Eisenberg will take on the lead role in an upcoming FX on Hulu limited series adaptation of a New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, it was announced on Thursday.

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” is about recently separated, 40-something hepatologist Toby Fleishman, played by Eisenberg, who recently joined the world of app-based dating and finds newfound romantic success. Just as his first summer of “freedom” is about to begin, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears without a trace and leaves him with their children. Fleishman is now left to balance dating, single parenting and a long-awaited job promotion, while trying to examine what happened to Rachel and their marriage.

Jewish “Mean Girls” actress Lizzy Caplan will take on the role of Libby, the show’s narrator and Toby’s friend with whom he reconnected after his divorce. Libby used to work for a men’s magazine but has since stopped writing and is now a full-time stay-at-home mother. In the book, the two characters first meet in Israel.

The nine-episode series, which was picked up in March, is based on the debut novel of Jewish author Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who is also a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine.

“This is a book about a Jew in New York,” Brodesser-Akner told Kveller in 2019. “I like the idea of not explaining what a Friday night dinner is — just having a Friday night dinner. I like the idea of everyone going only to the school where they’re going to meet other Jews like them. There’s still this huge culture around Jewishness, and I’m very comfortable in it.”

Brodesser-Akner is making her television writing debut as she adapts her book exclusively for FX on Hulu, the cable network’s streaming hub. She will also executive produce the show alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

Brodesser-Akner said back in March, “When I was writing this book, my aim was to resolve for myself the mystifying dynamics and politics of marriage and middle age. Writing the book didn’t help much, so I’m hoping that making this show does the trick.”