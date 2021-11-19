Luxembourg to Distribute $1.1 Million in Restitution to Holocaust Survivors

JNS.org – The World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO) announced that the Claims Conference has begun allocating $1.1 million to Holocaust survivors who are currently living in or were persecuted by German Nazis or their allies in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg during the years of World War II and the Holocaust.

The money comes from the Luxembourg Fund, a direct support payment program for Holocaust survivors that is the result of an agreement on Holocaust-era restitution. It was signed in January by WJRO, the State of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Jewish community of Luxembourg and the Luxembourg Foundation for the Remembrance of the Shoah.

Holocaust survivors from 11 countries who applied by the initial deadline of Oct. 15, and who have been approved, will each receive a first installment payment of $5,657 by the end of November. The second and final payment is expected to be made in March.

The deadline for new applicants has been extended to Jan. 31.

