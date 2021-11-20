Lebanon Needs to Show that Hezbollah can Change Behavior, Bahrain Minister Says

Saturday, November 20th | 16 Kislev 5782

November 20, 2021 12:54 pm
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 11, 2021. Photo: Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can change its behavior to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states.

Lebanon is facing a diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, triggered by a minister’s critical comments about the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen that prompted Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait to expel Lebanon’s top diplomats and recall their own envoys.

Concerned about Hezbollah’s growing influence, Gulf states – traditional aid donors to Lebanon – have been withholding support to the country which is suffering a deep economic crisis.

“We (can) extend support and try to find solutions in the future, but once it is demonstrated that Hezbollah can be changing its behavior,” Zayani told the IISS Manama Dialogue security forum in Bahrain.

Riyadh, locked in a regional rivalry with Iran, has said its measures last month against Lebanon, including an import ban, were not only in response to the minister’s remarks, but were also to demonstrate unease over Hezbollah’s “domination” of Lebanese politics.

Lebanon’s newly appointed information minister George Kordahi said his remarks were made in an interview before he joined the cabinet and has refused to apologize or step down. Hezbollah’s leader has supported him in the diplomatic row and rejected calls for his resignation.

