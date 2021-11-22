British Soccer Team to Host Premier League’s First Hanukkah Event

JNS.org – Watford FC will be the first-ever Premier League club to host a Hanukkah celebration, the team announced.

The sold out gathering on Dec. 2 is also the first event organized by the club’s newly established Jewish Supporters Group. Watford FC said the celebration will be “an entertaining and festive occasion consisting of music, lighting candles, singing Hanukkah songs and the traditional eating of doughnuts.”

“The event is open to all who wish to come together, as part of the Watford FC family, to celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish ‘Festival of Lights,’ ” added the team.

The event will raise funds for the group’s charity, Watford FC Community Sports and Education Trust, but will also honor Watford FC’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, the soccer team’s We Campaign and the launch of the Jewish Supporters Group.

