Israeli Army Promotes Third Woman to Major General Rank, Heading Military Court of Appeals

Israel will promote Brig. Gen. Orly Markman to the rank of major general — the third woman in the Israel Defense Forces’ history to assume the rank — after being named the next president of the army’s Court of Appeals.

Markman, who currently serves as vice president of the IDF’s Court of Appeals, was selected by the military judge selection committee, which is headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz. She will replace Doron Feyles, who held the post for five years.

“The committee’s decision is based on Orly’s professional abilities over the years. She is the right person for this sensitive and important position,” Gantz commented. “We will continue to promote women to all positions and in all units of the IDF — foremost because there is a security need of the first order to improve the quality of the IDF and to increase the supply of high-quality manpower.”

Markman, a mother of four, has previously held a number of positions in the military court system, including president of the military district courts. She holds a master’s degree in law from Tel Aviv University.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Gantz on the “worthy” appointment, which he said “breaks another glass ceiling.” In addition, the selection committee elected Colonel Maya Goldschmidt as a judge of the military Court of Appeals.

“Orly will be the third female major general in the IDF, and thus for the first time the General Staff will include two female major generals — a significant and important achievement,” said IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. “We must continue the upward trend that has taken place over the past five years in the number of senior female IDF officers, and we will work to increase it all the time.”

“The IDF works to preserve these trends on a regular, permanent and reserve basis and to exhaust the enormous contribution and unique skills of women in all IDF units,” Kochavi added.