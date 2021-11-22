Israeli Transport Minister, UAE Ambassador Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Trade

JNS.org – Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Mohamed Al Khaja, the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Israel, met in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The two discussed bilateral and regional relations, as well as the development of transportation links between Israel and the UAE, according to an official statement.

“You know how keen Israelis are to visit your country. We are looking at ways to make that easier, and we are also keen to welcome Emiratis to come to Israel. There is great potential, and we need to get to work to realize it,” Michaeli told the ambassador.

Michaeli and Al Khaja discussed additional ways to increase business and tourist travel and agreed to work together to address them, according to the statement.