Monday, November 22nd | 18 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Committee on Mount Meron Disaster Urges Immediate Reforms to Avoid Future Tragedy

‘Best of the Zionist Spirit’: Thousands Mourn South African-Born Jerusalem Terror Victim

Israel Starts Vaccinating Young Children as Coronavirus Rises

Hamas Terrorist Expressed ‘Great Happiness’ Over Old City Attack in His Will: Report

Antisemitism Is Rampant and Rising at Duke University

NYPD Search for Assailant Who Ripped Kippah From Jewish Man’s Head in Manhattan Street

PA Repeats Antisemitic Blood Libel on World Children’s Day

Israel, Jordan to Partner in Water-for-Energy Deal

Media Headlines Distort the Truth of Lethal Palestinian Terror Attack

Turkish ‘Diplomacy’ in Israel, Lebanon, and the Middle East

November 22, 2021 10:12 am
0

Israeli Transport Minister, UAE Ambassador Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Trade

avatar by JNS.org

The national flags of Israel and the United Arab Emirates flutter along a highway, in Netanya, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias.

JNS.org – Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli and Mohamed Al Khaja, the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to Israel, met in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The two discussed bilateral and regional relations, as well as the development of transportation links between Israel and the UAE, according to an official statement.

“You know how keen Israelis are to visit your country. We are looking at ways to make that easier, and we are also keen to welcome Emiratis to come to Israel. There is great potential, and we need to get to work to realize it,” Michaeli told the ambassador.

Michaeli and Al Khaja discussed additional ways to increase business and tourist travel and agreed to work together to address them, according to the statement.

Bilateral trade between Israel and the UAE has reached $1 billion since the two countries established full diplomatic relations last year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.