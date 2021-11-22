Monday, November 22nd | 18 Kislev 5782

November 22, 2021 10:10 am
Jordanian MPs: UK’s Terrorist Designation of Hamas an ‘Act of Aggression’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Hamas fighters take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of the terror group’s founding, in Gaza City, Dec. 16, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – Dozens of Jordanian parliamentarians on Sunday issued a statement condemning Britain’s plan to designate Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organization.

While Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, Canada, Japan, the European Union and Egypt, most European countries separate its political leadership from its terrorist activities and define only its “military wing” as a terrorist group.

Last week, however, Britain announced plans to outlaw Hamas as a whole.

As expected, Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups condemned the decision, and on Sunday they were joined by 75 out of 130 Jordanian MPs, who slammed the decision as “an act of aggression against the Palestinian people and the Arab nation.”

The British decision, the statement said, “Rewards the Zionist occupation that kills Palestinian civilians … and imposes a siege on the citizens of Gaza.”

“We call on the British government to reverse the move that supports the aggression and repression that Israel practices,” the statement concluded.

