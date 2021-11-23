Far-Right Livestreamer Charged for Vandalizing Menorah in Arizona

JNS.org – A white supremacist and livestreamer is facing criminal charges for allegedly defacing a Hanukkah menorah in Arizona last year, The Daily Beast reported.

Anthime Joseph “Tim” Gionet, 34, who calls himself “Baked Alaska,” was arrested earlier this year for being involved in the January riot at the US Capitol and is currently out on bail awaiting trial.

On Nov. 3, prosecutors in Arizona additionally charged him with two misdemeanor charges for criminal damage and attempted criminal damage.

In the complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, prosecutors said that on Dec. 19, 2020, Gionet “did deface” a Hanukkah menorah outside the Arizona Capitol. A rabbi and a local Jewish organization are listed in the complaint as Gionet’s victims.

Related coverage Israel Reveals Iranian Drone Bases Used to Launch Maritime Attacks, Warns of ‘Action’ as Nuclear Talks Resume Iran has used two bases in the south of the country to launch maritime attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles, Israel’s...