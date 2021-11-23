Tuesday, November 23rd | 19 Kislev 5782

November 23, 2021 10:07 am
Israel’s President Herzog Meets UK Jewish Community Leaders

President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 5, 2021

i24 News – Israel’s President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog met with leaders of Britain’s Jewish community on Tuesday during a visit to the United Kingdom.

“Michal and I have put the issue of the relations between the State of Israel and world Jewry as a top item on our priority list,” the president announced, according to a press release from the event.

“We intend to invest a lot of time and effort to make sure that all Jews, wherever they are, whatever their denomination, whatever they believe in or don’t believe in, feel at home in the State of Israel,” he stressed during the meeting.

Herzog delivered his remarks in the presence of representatives from several UK Jewish organizations, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Union of Jewish Students, and the United Jewish Israel Appeal (UJIA).

The leader said Britain’s Jewish enclave would act as a “central pillar in this activity” as “an exemplary community.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely and Jewish Agency Director-General Amira Ahronoviz also attended the event.

The meeting is a continuation of Herzog’s official trip to the United Kingdom, for which he departed on Sunday.

On Monday, the president met with Prince Charles for talks on the environment and the UK’s relationship with Israel.

