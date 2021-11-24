Wednesday, November 24th | 20 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Gantz Signs Historic Defense Agreement With Morocco

Study: Nearly 25% of Israelis Will Be Ultra-Orthodox by 2050

Former Defense Minister, IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya’alon to Head UAE-Based VC

Syrian Media Reports Two Dead, Seven Wounded in Israeli Strike Near Homs

Rare, 2,000-Year-Old Silver Coin Found in the City of David

Israel’s Participation in US Visa Waiver Program Would Bolster Bilateral Ties, Lawmakers Say

IAEA Chief Says Time Running Out to End Stand-Off Over Iran Workshop

Israel Plans to Build $7 Million High-Tech Park for Arab Sector

Bill to Introduce Term Limits to the Premiership Passed in First Knesset Reading

Four Israeli Universities Ranked Among Top 50 in World for Graduating VC-Backed Founders

November 24, 2021 11:43 am
0

Israel’s Gantz Signs Historic Defense Agreement With Morocco

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Moroccan Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in Charge of National Defense Abdellatif Loudiyi sign a defense memorandum of understanding, November 24, 2021. Photo: Ariel Hermoni/Israeli Ministry of Defense

Israel and Morocco signed a defense memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, in a major step forward in relations between the two countries and Israel and the greater Arab world.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Moroccan Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in Charge of National Defense Abdellatif Loudiyi signed the MOU, which formalized defense relations between the two countries, in Morocco during Gantz’s first official visit to the North African nation.

The MOU addressed cooperation on intelligence, industrial collaboration, military training, and other fields, the Israeli government said in a statement.

“It is a very significant development, which will enable us to work on joint projects and promote industrial cooperation,” Gantz said after the signing.

Related coverage

November 24, 2021 10:45 am
0

Study: Nearly 25% of Israelis Will Be Ultra-Orthodox by 2050

i24 News - A study conducted by Israel’s National Economic Council found that nearly 25% of Israelis will be ultra-Orthodox...

“Relations between Israel and Morocco should be expanded and enhanced,” he urged.

The agreement was followed by a discussion between Gantz and Loudiyi, during which they both expressed a desire for bilateral cooperation in the face of regional threats.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gantz laid a ceremonial wreath at the Mausoleum of King Mohammed V, grandfather of the current monarch, Muhammad VI. He is set to meet with Morocco’s military chief and Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita before returning to Israel on Thursday.

Israel and Morocco normalized relations in Dec. 2020 in the context of the Abraham Accords following two decades of estrangement. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated Israel’s first diplomatic office in Morocco in August, the first such visit since 2003.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.