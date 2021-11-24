Wednesday, November 24th | 21 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Diplomat Cancels Meetings With Belgian Officials Over Move to Label Settlement Products

US Won’t Stand Idly by if Iran Gets ‘Too Close’ to Nuclear Weapon: Envoy

Saudi Arabia Presses UAE to Cancel Jordan-Israel Deal

Jewish A Cappella Group Drops ‘West Side Story’ Hanukkah Parody

Retired NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire Shares His Journey to Judaism in HBO Series

UK Newspaper Apologizes for Letter Saying ‘Privileged’ Jews Cannot Be Victims of Racism

Australia Fully Bans Hezbollah as Terror Group: ‘A Stain on Our Cultural Fabric’

Duke University Hands a Big Win to Antisemites — and BDS

Biden, the Saudis, and Arms and Human Rights

Does Hanukkah Make You Uncomfortable? This Year Ask Why

November 24, 2021 4:28 pm
0

Saudi Arabia Presses UAE to Cancel Jordan-Israel Deal

avatar by i24 News

The national flags of Israel and the United Arab Emirates flutter along a highway, in Netanya, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias

i24 News – The Saudi Arabian government is putting heavy pressure on the United Arab Emirates to cancel the solar power for water deal signed by Israel and Jordan in Dubai, Israeli media reported Wednesday.

The initiative will see a solar plant constructed in Jordan, with assistance from the UAE, as well as a desalination plant in Israel.

Israeli officials stated that when Saudis saw the publication, they were surprised as the UAE and Jordan did not update them in advance on the matter, according to Israel’s Walla news.

Last weekend, senior Saudi government officials reportedly called their counterparts in Abu Dhabi and demanded clarification, also urging the Emirates to withdraw from the agreement. They offered an alternative deal in which Saudi Arabia will replace Israel in the project, Walla reported.

Related coverage

November 24, 2021 11:43 am
0

Israel’s Gantz Signs Historic Defense Agreement With Morocco

Israel and Morocco signed a defense memorandum of understanding on Wednesday, in a major step forward in relations between the...

The officials stated the UAE did not like the pressure, updating those involved in the deal on what happened.

The Emirates did not want to cancel the agreement, but sought to soften the wording to appear less binding. Israeli officials told Walla Israel did not object because the changes did not change the agreement.

Israel’s Energy Minister Karin Elharrar declined to comment when asked by Walla, but did not deny it. UAE officials also declined to comment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.