Thursday, November 25th | 22 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Threatens Escalation With Iran at IAEA Next Month

Lebanon Court Rejects Suits Over Beirut Blast by Former PM, Ministers

Syrian Officer in the Golan Heights Assisted Hezbollah

The UN Must Reject Palestinian Rejectionism

Should J Street Be Welcome in Westchester?

New Exhibit on History of Jewish Communities in Arab World Opens in France

National Library of Israel Series Unearths Rare Hanukkah Artifacts in Eight Languages

Defense Minister Gantz: Any New Iran Deal Must Resolve ‘Holes’ in 2015 Agreement

‘I Was Murdered’: Israeli Video Brings Domestic Violence Victims Back to Life to Warn Others

Axe Thrown Through Window of Belgrade Jewish Cemetery Chapel

November 25, 2021 3:47 pm
0

Lebanon Court Rejects Suits Over Beirut Blast by Former PM, Ministers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Razor wire is pictured in front of the site of the 2020 Beirut port explosion, Lebanon September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

A top Lebanese court Thursday rejected lawsuits filed by a former prime minister and three former ministers seeking to sue the state over the conduct of the judge probing the deadly August 2020 Beirut blast, a senior judicial source told Reuters.

The suits, filed over the past month, had paused Judge Tarek Bitar’s investigation but he still remains unable to proceed due to a separate judicial ruling that is still pending, lawyer Nizar Saghieh of watchdog group Legal Agenda told Reuters.

The general assembly of Lebanon’s Court of Cassation rejected the suits filed by former Prime Minister Hassan Diab and former ministers Nohad Machnouk, Ghazi Zeaiter and Ali Hasan Khalil that alleged “grave mistakes,” in the probe.

All have been charged in connection with the blast but have denied any wrongdoing and have refused to be interrogated by Judge Tarek Bitar, arguing he does not have the authority to prosecute them.

Related coverage

November 25, 2021 4:59 pm
0

US Threatens Escalation With Iran at IAEA Next Month

The United States threatened on Thursday to confront Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency next month if it does...

Bitar does not give public statements in line with regulations for judges.

Families of Beirut blast victims who have visited Bitar say he told them he would continue to seek to interrogate top officials until he was removed from the case.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.