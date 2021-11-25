Thursday, November 25th | 21 Kislev 5782

Report: Israel and US are Splitting Up Attacks in Syria Against Iranian-Linked Groups

November 25, 2021 9:07 am
Report: Israel and US are Splitting Up Attacks in Syria Against Iranian-Linked Groups

avatar by JNS.org

Two Israeli F-35I Adir jets fly in formation. Photo: US Air Force/1st Lt. Erik D. Anthony.

JNS.org – Israel and the United States are likely dividing up responsibility for attacking targets related to the Iranian-led Shi’ite radical axis in Syria, a new report from an Israeli research center said on Wednesday.

The report, by the Alma Center, said, “In every sector, the purpose of the attacks is different.” It added that the “quiet” sector, also called “The American sector,” is “geographically defined within eastern Syria and includes al-Bukamal, al Mayadin, and Deir ez-Zor,” and that the “main objective of the attacks in this sector is meant to disrupt the entrenchment of Iranian-linked forces near the land corridor route.”

The “noisy” sector (“The Israeli sector”) is “geographically defined within the central, northern, and western parts of Syria, focusing on the Damascus area, the Palmyra area – Homs, and the Latakia-Tartus region. Attacks within this sector are the responsibility of Israel.”

“The main objective of the attacks in this area is to strike special weapons and prevent them from being transferred to Hezbollah in Lebanon (precision missiles, Iranian surface-to-air missile systems, air defense systems, UAVs, cruise missiles, etc.),” said the report.

