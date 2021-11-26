Jerusalem Eases COVID-Test Requirement for Travelers to Country

JNS.org – Travelers entering Israel will now be allowed to undergo antigen tests in their country of origin up to 24 hours before departure, according to an Israeli government statement.

The decision to ease the previous requirement that travelers landing in Israel undergo a PCR test within a 72-hour period prior to boarding their flights was approved on Wednesday evening by Israel’s Ministerial Committee on Fighting the Coronavirus (the “coronavirus cabinet”), the PMO said in a statement.

The shift in the directive, which will make it easier and less expensive for tourists and Israelis traveling to the country, was recommended by officials from the Ministry of Health.

The coronavirus cabinet approved the recommendation via conference call, according to the statement.