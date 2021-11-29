Monday, November 29th | 25 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Rappers Nissim Black, Kosha Dillz Debut Remix of Adam Sandler’s Iconic ‘Hanukkah Song’

Ukraine Cops Investigating Two Separate Incidents of Hanukkah Menorah Vandalism

Chinese Dreidels With Mandarin Lettering Designed for Kaifeng Jewish Community

White Noise and the Haters of Israel

Israeli Archaeological Treasures Align with Hebrew Bible Accounts

Politico’s Biased Report on Biden and Israel

Antisemitic ‘Covid Agenda’ Flyers Discovered Outside Homes in Beverly Hills

Erdogan Fosters Anti-Western, Anti-Israel, and Jihadist Sentiment in Turkey

Hamas, the Enduring Thorn in Israel’s Side

Israel’s Supreme Court Clears Return of Kidnapped Boy to Italy

November 29, 2021 1:14 pm
0

Jewish Rappers Nissim Black, Kosha Dillz Debut Remix of Adam Sandler’s Iconic ‘Hanukkah Song’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Kosha Dillz, left, and Nissim Black in their music video for “The Hanukkah Song 2.0.” Photo: Screenshot.

Rappers Nissim Black and Kosha Dillz teamed up to release a new spin on Adam Sandler’s famous Hanukkah anthem.

“The Hanukkah Song 2.0” debuted on Sunday, the first night of the holiday, and opens with several seconds of Sandler singing the original version.

The music video for the new track was filmed in various locations across New York, including Times Square, and features traditional Hanukkah items such as a menorah and jelly donuts, known as sufganiyot.

The two artists rap about the spirit of the Jewish holiday and its traditions, the “miracles” of life, what they are thankful for, and “fighting hatred and bigotry our whole lives.” Kosha Dillz, whose real name is Rami Even-Esh, also raps: “if you see Adam Sandler in the street tell him, ‘Put me in a scene in the movie.'”

Related coverage

November 29, 2021 11:59 am
0

Chinese Dreidels With Mandarin Lettering Designed for Kaifeng Jewish Community

Hundreds of dreidels with lettering in Mandarin Chinese were designed and produced for Jews residing in Kaifeng, China, as well...

Black and Kosha Dillz will embark on their live Bright Lights Tour starting Dec. 6 in New York and will conclude with a concert in Washington, DC, on Jan. 31.

Sandler first performed the original “Hanukkah Song” in 1994 on “Saturday Night Live” while he was a cast member on the show. In his lyrics, he highlighted famous Jewish people, such as Kirk Douglas and The Three Stooges. He came out with a “Part II” of the song in 1999, and it was recorded on his 1999 album “Stan and Judy’s Kid.” He performed an updated version, again on “SNL,” in 2002, and a fourth part in 2015.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.