Israeli PM Explains ‘Drastic Measures’ to Stem Omicron Variant in Meeting With Austrian, Czech Leaders

In a virtual meeting with leaders of Austria and the Czech Republic on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for joining forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the most recent Omicron variant.

The gathering was initiated at the request of Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, who sought Israel’s insights on the pandemic considering its success in managing the fourth wave of infections and its “status as a global pioneer in immunization efforts,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated.

With Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the leaders exchanged takeaways from their countries’ experiences in handling the coronavirus pandemic. They related the challenges of heading a nation during a pandemic, and agreed to use shared information to protect public health.

“Sharing information and insights among different leaders is very effective. The coronavirus, especially the new strain, threatens all of our countries and the entire world,” Bennett told his counterparts. “When we work together on the issue, we become much more effective.”

Bennett also defended his government’s “drastic measures” to stem the entry of the Omicron variant, including using phone tracking technology to locate those infected with the new strain. Israel’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved draft legislation to authorize the effort.

“We are trying to prevent, as much as possible, the Omicron from entering Israel. That’s why immediately, when we were still uncertain about this variant and when the numbers are very small, we totally closed our borders for foreigners, for now,” Bennett said.

“I assume that if it enters Israel in big numbers, that doesn’t matter anymore.”

“We are using cellular monitoring of our Shin Bet, our security service, we are using it right now, because it’s very early and there is a lot of uncertainty,” he added. “The moment we know more, there is more information, we can gradually relax that measure.”

Schallenberg described the exchange with his counterparts as “useful.”

“While we are carefully monitoring new developments regarding Omicron, we emphasized the importance of vaccinations and booster shots. Booster shots provide high protection against severe illness,” Schallenberg tweeted.

Commenting on the effectiveness of booster shots, Bennett remarked that they provide “a very quick impact within about five or six days.”

“After the third dose, you will see a rapid change of protection, both in infections and in severe illness,” he said.

Bennett contended that those vaccinated with two doses are “fairly protected from severe illness,” but can still infect others.

“If people don’t get their booster, you will see many, many breakthrough infections of people who got twice vaccinated, and they get infected and then they say, well, this doesn’t work. And then they lose trust. But it’s a mistake. You need three doses for it to be effective,” he emphasized.