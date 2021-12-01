Wednesday, December 1st | 27 Kislev 5782

December 1, 2021 9:14 am
Foo Fighters Singer Celebrates Hanukkah, Jewish Musicians

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Dave Grohl. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – After a successful Hanukkah collaboration in 2020, producer Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl have teamed up again for a project they’re calling “The Hanukkah Sessions 2021.”

Each night of Hanukkah, Grohl and Kurstin are recording a cover of a song by a Jewish artist.

One of this year’s interesting covers is the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop.”

Grohl and Kurstin explained that years ago, “two Jewish kids” from Queens, NY, “changed the world” with their music—referring to Jeffrey Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi, who later became known as Joey and Tommy Ramone.

The previous night, Kurstin and Grohl uploaded their version of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You).”

