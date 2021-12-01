Thursday, December 2nd | 28 Kislev 5782

December 1, 2021 2:44 pm
0

‘Red Notice’ Film Starring Gal Gadot Now Most Popular in Netflix History

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, left, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in a promotional photo for “Red Notice.” Photo: Netflix.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s latest film has made history by becoming the most watched movie of all time on Netflix, the streaming giant announced on Tuesday.

“Red Notice” — starring Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds — has been viewed for more than 328.80 million total hours after only 17 days on Netflix. It surpassed the previous record held by Sandra Bullock’s film “Bird Box,” which garnered 282 million viewing hours over four weeks in 2018.

The movie also remained among the top 10 films streaming on Netflix in 94 countries for the third week in a row.

“Wow wow wow… WOW! You guys I can’t tell you how happy, how grateful, how blown away I am by these crazy stats and info,” Gadot wrote on Instagram after the news was announced. “You have made our movie the BIGGEST movie in the HISTORY of @netflixfilm !!! You are the reason we’re making these movies. Your love means the world. And never to be taken for granted. Thank YOU.”

Johnson commented on Gadot’s post, saying, “Absolutely incredible, my partner in crime. Grateful to the bone.”

“Red Notice,” written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, debuted on Netflix on Nov. 12. It features Johnson as a top FBI profiler who partners with a renowned art thief, played by Reynolds, in a heist to take down an infamous criminal, depicted by Gadot. The film was also released in select theaters.

