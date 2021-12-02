Thursday, December 2nd | 28 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Eric Zemmour, Antisemitism, and the New York Times’ ‘Paper Pogrom’

BDS Comes to the Campus, the Streets, and Politics

Top Australian Jewish Organization Finds 35% Rise in Antisemitic Incidents Over Last Year

Israel’s Top Court Rejects Petition Against Omicron Phone Tracking

The Innovation Competition That Could Change the Middle East

Hitler Stickers Appear at Dickinson College Jewish Center Near Harrisburg, Pa.

OECD Report: Economy in Israel is Rapidly Recovering From Pandemic

Hundreds of Hanukkah Kits Sent to Jews Living in Arab Countries

Trudeau Reappoints Cotler as Envoy to Fight Antisemitism, Foster Holocaust Education

Hamas Leaders Reach Deal With Qatar, Egypt to Resume Subsidizing Public Salaries

December 2, 2021 9:03 am
0

Hamas Leaders Reach Deal With Qatar, Egypt to Resume Subsidizing Public Salaries

avatar by JNS.org

A member of the Palestinian Authority security forces waves forth a truck carrying goods at the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 7, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / File.

JNS.org – Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip reached an agreement with Qatar to resume subsidizing public workers’ salaries by sending fuel, a Hamas official told the AP on Tuesday.

Qatar was donating to the salaries of an estimated 50,000 government workers in Gaza until Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad started launching rockets towards Israeli civilian populations centers, which led to an 11-day conflict with Israel in May.

The new deal reached with Qatar and Egypt allows the Gulf state to send fuel to Gaza via Egypt. Hamas can then resell the fuel to cover its expenses, said the unnamed official.

According to the report, even with the Qatari money, the public workers still only receive around 55 percent of their salaries.

The Qatari aid is part of a temporary ceasefire deal brokered by Egypt.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.