Guatemala Ambassador Hosts First Hanukkah Event by Latin American Embassy in US

JNS.org – The first Hanukkah party held by a Latin American embassy in America took place this week at the residence of the Guatemalan Ambassador to the United States H.E. Alfonso Quiñónez.

The celebration was organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the Central America Forum for Israel. Ambassadors and high-level diplomats attended the event, including those from Argentina, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela and Israel.

The gathering coincided with the 74th anniversary of the historic vote on Nov. 29, 1947, on the UN Partition Plan that called for the establishment of two separate states in British Mandate Palestine: one Jewish and one Arab.

At the Hanukkah event, deputy head of the Mission of Israel to the United States Benjamin Krasna talked about the several Latin American countries that supported the partition plan two years after the end of World War II.

