Friday, December 3rd | 29 Kislev 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Guatemala Ambassador Hosts First Hanukkah Event by Latin American Embassy in US

Islamic State Attack on Iraqi Village Kills 13, Kurdish Government Says

Watchdog Condemns United Nations After Raft of ‘One-Sided’ Resolutions Adopted Against Israel

‘Nuclear Blackmail’: Israel Calls for End of Iran Talks in Vienna After IAEA Revelations

Dutch Far-Left Party Calls Holocaust Event ‘Racist’

US Senators Seek Sanctions on Iran Over Alleged Plot to Kidnap Journalist

In Israel, Reigning Miss Universe Gifted Star of David Ring Engraved With ‘Am Yisrael Chai’

Florida Cops Searching for Suspect Who Hung Antisemitic ’88’ Banner Outside Jewish Center

British Rapper Wiley Again Suspended From Twitter, Instagram After Antisemitic Tirade

Israel Halts Disputed Omicron Tracing Through Phone Surveillance

December 3, 2021 8:50 am
0

Guatemala Ambassador Hosts First Hanukkah Event by Latin American Embassy in US

avatar by JNS.org

A menorah. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The first Hanukkah party held by a Latin American embassy in America took place this week at the residence of the Guatemalan Ambassador to the United States H.E. Alfonso Quiñónez.

The celebration was organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the Central America Forum for Israel. Ambassadors and high-level diplomats attended the event, including those from Argentina, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela and Israel.

The gathering coincided with the 74th anniversary of the historic vote on Nov. 29, 1947, on the UN Partition Plan that called for the establishment of two separate states in British Mandate Palestine: one Jewish and one Arab.

At the Hanukkah event, deputy head of the Mission of Israel to the United States Benjamin Krasna talked about the several Latin American countries that supported the partition plan two years after the end of World War II.

Related coverage

December 2, 2021 4:02 pm
0

‘Nuclear Blackmail’: Israel Calls for End of Iran Talks in Vienna After IAEA Revelations

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged the United States to “immediately” halt ongoing indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.