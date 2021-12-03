On PA TV, Girls Sing That Jews Are ‘The World’s Dogs’

The role of the program “Giants of Endurance” broadcast by official Palestinian Authority (PA) TV is to serve Palestinian terrorist prisoners and their families.

As a service to the terrorists, who watch PA TV in Israeli prisons, “Giants of Endurance” visits their relatives and broadcasts from their villages and homes. It also passes on greetings from family members, and updates the terrorists on their children and their achievements.

The program also broadcasts home videos of children of terrorists reciting poems, singing songs, and delivering messages and greetings to their relatives in prison.

Recently, the program aired two such home videos of two young girls performing songs for their imprisoned family members. Both songs presented an antisemitic view of Jews, demonizing them as “impure” and “the world’s dogs.”

One song also glorified violence and terror:

Daughter of prisoner Husam Al-Dik: “O Palestine, the days of Saladin will return

If you only knew, the victory that you will have is the victory of Hattin

A Jew defiled Jerusalem and behaved tyrannically and violently

He gathered the world’s dogs inside you and [placed] a military camp on your land

Resistance is a weapon and a rock, you will never lose

Resistance is a weapon and a rock, Allahu Akbar”

[Official PA TV, “Giants of Endurance,” Nov. 4, 2021]

Niece of terrorist prisoner Muhammad Aref Oudeh:

“They came to say that my homeland is their homeland

My land, my history, my residence have become their land

Jerusalem — could it be, people, that it would become the occupiers’ property?

Is it the capital of the impure?

No, it is the capital of Palestine

So it will remain, and so we will remain” [Official PA TV, “Giants of Endurance,” Nov. 4, 2021]

The PA’s presentation of Jews as “impure” is a well-known example of the PA’s antisemitism.

Palestinian Media Watch has exposed that the PA teaches that Jews must be fought on behalf of all humanity, and that the PA constantly is telling Palestinians that Jews are “defiling” and “desecrating” Jerusalem and particularly “the Muslim holy places” like the Al-Aqsa Mosque plaza — i.e., the Temple Mount and the Western Wall, which is the holiest place in Judaism.

For example, in this broadcast on official PA TV, the PA shows Jews at the Temple Mount, while text on the screen promises viewers that “Jerusalem will not be defiled.”

[Official PA TV, Feb. 19, March 9, 2021 and Jan. 26, 2020]

The PA and its leaders misrepresent all of the Temple Mount as an integral part of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Therefore, they vilify any presence of Jews on the mount as “invasions” or “break-ins.”

It should be noted that Jews who visit the Temple Mount only enter some sections of the open areas, and do not enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque or the Dome of the Rock. Israeli police ban Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount because of threats of violence by Palestinians, but Palestinians and Arabs have complete freedom of worship. These claims of Jews trying to defile or steal the Temple Mount have also been used to incite violent and deadly attacks on Jewish civilians.

The author writes for Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.