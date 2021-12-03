Friday, December 3rd | 29 Kislev 5782

December 3, 2021 9:24 am
Report: Indian Army Deploys Israeli-Made Heron Drones to Monitor Chinese Movements

avatar by JNS.org

The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country’s biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. Picture taken February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JNS.org – The Indian Army has deployed four Israel Aerospace Industries-produced Heron drones to surveil Chinese military movements in the Ladakh sector, a report by India Today stated on Tuesday.

The report said that after “China’s attempts to alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India increased its deployment of troops after April 2020.”

Two months later, in June of that year, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with China over the disputed Himalayan region.

“The four drones were deployed along the LAC in Ladakh for surveillance,” according to India Today.

