Monday, December 6th | 3 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

USC Defends Response as 60 Faculty Members Call for ‘Rebuke’ Over Student’s Violently Antisemitic Tweets

Israel Tightens Control of Cyber Tech Exports Amid NSO Affair

Israel Delays Eastern Jerusalem Atarot Housing Plan

NJ Cops Investigate Swastika Sticker Placed at Local Synagogue on Last Day of Hanukkah

Israeli Astronaut Reveals Dreidel He Will Take Aboard Upcoming ‘Rakia’ Space Mission

Jewish Actor Asks Why Hollywood Won’t ‘Cancel’ Mel Gibson Over Antisemitic, Racist Past

Israel Said to Up Pressure on US to Strike Iranian Targets as Nuclear Talks Risk Collapse

Fourth Public Hanukkah Menorah Toppled by Antisemitic Vandals in Ukraine

Once Again, Qatar Saves Hamas

The US and the Iranian Octopus

December 6, 2021 2:22 pm
0

Fourth Public Hanukkah Menorah Toppled by Antisemitic Vandals in Ukraine

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A temporary menorah is seen on the last night of Hanukkah in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod, following an incident of suspected antisemitic vandalism. Photo: Facebook

Police in western Ukraine are investigating an act of antisemitic vandalism in the city of Uzhhorod, after a Hanukkah menorah was toppled and then dumped into a local river.

The incident brought the number of antisemitic incidents in Ukraine during the week-long festival of Hanukkah to four.

Members of the local Jewish community on Sunday alerted police when they arrived at the site of the menorah to celebrate the last night of candle lighting, only to find that it had been torn from its spot and dragged into an adjacent river.

A temporary menorah was then quickly erected. “We will light the last eighth candle on the temporary menorah, which will stand here until tomorrow,” Uzbek and Transcarpathian Chief Rabbi Menachem Mendel Wilhelm told local media outlets.

Related coverage

December 6, 2021 5:05 pm
0

Israel Tightens Control of Cyber Tech Exports Amid NSO Affair

Israel on Monday introduced tighter rules for countries seeking to buy its cyber technologies and intelligence systems, restricting their use...

The US Embassy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv condemned the vandalism in a post on Twitter.

“Saddened to hear vandals toppled a Hanukkah menorah in central Uzhhorod,” the embassy tweeted. “We look forward to a swift investigation. The United States stands with Ukraine in condemning antisemitism.”

Anna Dan, a local police spokesperson, said her colleagues were treating the vandalism as an act of hooliganism under the Ukrainian Criminal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

At least three other incidents of menorah vandalism have been recorded in Ukraine during Hanukkah.

Last Sunday, as the holiday began, police officers in Kyiv apprehended a man as he attempted to knock down a menorah in the city’s Independence Square, while a menorah in the city of Dnipro, in central Ukraine, was toppled in the early hours of last Monday. Another menorah in the southern city of Nikolayev was targeted by vandals on Tuesday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.