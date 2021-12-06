Israel’s Lapid to Visit Egypt for Talks on Palestinians: Report

i24 News – Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is purportedly heading to Egypt this week for discussions with several top Egyptian officials regarding Palestinians and the Gaza Strip, according to reports from Israel’s media.

The upcoming meeting, first reported by Israel’s Channel 12, is expected to focus particularly on the issue of prisoners and missing persons.

The Egyptian parties did not confirm whether or not Israel’s foreign minister will meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his visit.

However, if Lapid does, he will reportedly bring a tribute to the leader — returning artifacts from Egypt which were smuggled into Israel illegally, according to Channel 12.

The archeological finds were maintained and preserved by the Israel Antiquities Authority, the channel explained.

Egypt has historically played an important role in negotiations between Palestinians and Israel, and helped to mediate an agreement on the release of Gilad Shalit, a soldier from Israel’s military who was held captive by Hamas until 2011.

In September, Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Sisi for discussions in the Sinai Peninsula, the first such visit by Israel’s premier in over ten years.

The talks focused on “efforts to relaunch the peace process” between Israel and the Palestinians, according to Egypt’s presidential spokesperson Bassam Radi.