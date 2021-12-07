Algeria Pledges $100 Million to Palestinian Authority

JNS.org – Algeria pledged $100 million in assistance to the Palestinian Authority during a visit by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas to Algiers on Monday.

The grant is “in keeping with Algeria’s revolutionary history and the entire Algerian people’s commitment to support the just Palestinian cause under all circumstances,” said Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a joint press conference, AFP reported.

Tebboune also said that Algeria plans “to put the Palestinian cause at the center” of an Arab League summit the country will host in March 2022. Tebboune plans to host Palestinian factions for talks as well, AFP reported, citing Algerian television reports.