Algeria Pledges $100 Million to Palestinian Authority

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (not pictured) in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany.
JNS.org – Algeria pledged $100 million in assistance to the Palestinian Authority during a visit by PA leader Mahmoud Abbas to Algiers on Monday.
The grant is “in keeping with Algeria’s revolutionary history and the entire Algerian people’s commitment to support the just Palestinian cause under all circumstances,” said Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a joint press conference, AFP reported.
Tebboune also said that Algeria plans “to put the Palestinian cause at the center” of an Arab League summit the country will host in March 2022. Tebboune plans to host Palestinian factions for talks as well, AFP reported, citing Algerian television reports.
The meeting with Abbas comes two weeks after Israel and Morocco signed a historic defense agreement. The defense deal is only the latest in a series of agreements inked since Morocco signed a historic accord with Israel, ratified by the Knesset in January. The two countries have also launched direct flights and signed a multimillion dollar trade agreement.
The president of the Algerian Senate Salah Goudjil said at the time that the defense agreement between the two countries “targeted” Algeria.