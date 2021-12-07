Bennett, Anastasiades Meet in Jerusalem for Israel-Greece-Cyprus Summit

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Jerusalem on Tuesday, in the framework of the Israel-Greece-Cyprus trilateral summit.

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar also attended the meeting, according to a statement from Bennett’s office.

“In a time when destructive forces are trying to become more destructive, it’s all the more important that we, the positive forces, work together in securing the prosperity, defense, economy of the eastern Mediterranean,” Bennett told the Cypriot leader.

“The relationship between our two nations goes beyond common interests. We share common values, and sometimes common problems,” he added.

Following the meeting, Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Cypriot Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos signed a cooperation agreement regarding scientific research and technology, with Bennett and Anastasiades in attendance.

“The agreement strengthens scientific and technological cooperation between Israel and Cyprus and provides a new framework for advancing ideas and research between the two governments,” according to the statement.