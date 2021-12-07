Tuesday, December 7th | 3 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s President Herzog Launches Campaign With Meta

Erdan: ‘Does the UN See the Murder of Dome Israeli Citizens as Justified?’

IAI Board of Directors Taps Ex-Israeli Defense Minister Peretz as Board Chair

Intel Acquires Israeli Startup Company Screenovate for $100 Million

Syria Says Israeli Attacks Latakia Port With Air Strike

USC Defends Response as 60 Faculty Members Call for ‘Rebuke’ Over Student’s Violently Antisemitic Tweets

Israel Tightens Control of Cyber Tech Exports Amid NSO Affair

Israel Delays Eastern Jerusalem Atarot Housing Plan

NJ Cops Investigate Swastika Sticker Placed at Local Synagogue on Last Day of Hanukkah

Israeli Astronaut Reveals Dreidel He Will Take Aboard Upcoming ‘Rakia’ Space Mission

December 7, 2021 9:14 am
0

Erdan: ‘Does the UN See the Murder of Dome Israeli Citizens as Justified?’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan addressing the October 29, 2021 special session of the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: Permanent Mission of Israel to the UN.

JNS.org – Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan sent a sharply worded missive to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday, after it was revealed that the world body’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs had designated Eliyahu David Kay, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Old City, a “settler” and that the office differentiated between a citizen’s murder and that of “settler citizens.”

Kay, a 26-year-old immigrant to Israel from South Africa, was killed and four people were wounded in a combined shooting-stabbing terrorist attack at the Chain Gate near the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem on Nov. 21.

“Unfortunately, there is no low the UN hasn’t sunk to, and that is why I contacted the secretary-general and demanded this be corrected immediately,” Erdan said. “I asked for him to personally deal harshly with those who made this immoral and illegal distinction.”

In his letter to Guterres, Erdan wrote: “Differentiating between different kinds of blood is contemptible and in complete opposition to international law and every human norm. Does the UN view the murder of some Israeli citizens as a justified act? There is no distinction in international law between different kinds of citizens, not even according to their address or ideological beliefs. The lives of all our citizens are equally important.”

Related coverage

December 6, 2021 5:05 pm
0

Israel Tightens Control of Cyber Tech Exports Amid NSO Affair

Israel on Monday introduced tighter rules for countries seeking to buy its cyber technologies and intelligence systems, restricting their use...

Erdan also commented on the UN office’s designation of Kay as a resident of Judea and Samaria, when he had, in fact, lived in Modi’in.

“The ‘error’ puts in doubt the veracity of all the UN office’s information and raises difficult questions regarding the UN’s motives. The site not only errs in its understanding of international law but also distorts facts,” he said.

He concluded: “The Israeli government cannot accept the cheapening or disrespect for our citizens’ lives. The lives of all of Israel’s citizens are equally important, and we expect the UN to treat all human lives the same. I demand action be taken to immediately correct this grave injustice.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.