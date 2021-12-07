Tuesday, December 7th | 3 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s President Herzog Launches Campaign With Meta

Erdan: ‘Does the UN See the Murder of Dome Israeli Citizens as Justified?’

IAI Board of Directors Taps Ex-Israeli Defense Minister Peretz as Board Chair

Intel Acquires Israeli Startup Company Screenovate for $100 Million

Syria Says Israeli Attacks Latakia Port With Air Strike

USC Defends Response as 60 Faculty Members Call for ‘Rebuke’ Over Student’s Violently Antisemitic Tweets

Israel Tightens Control of Cyber Tech Exports Amid NSO Affair

Israel Delays Eastern Jerusalem Atarot Housing Plan

NJ Cops Investigate Swastika Sticker Placed at Local Synagogue on Last Day of Hanukkah

Israeli Astronaut Reveals Dreidel He Will Take Aboard Upcoming ‘Rakia’ Space Mission

December 7, 2021 9:10 am
0

IAI Board of Directors Taps Ex-Israeli Defense Minister Peretz as Board Chair

avatar by JNS.org

Former Israeli Defense Minister Amir Peretz addresses a conference ahead of national elections, which will be held on September 17, in Tel Aviv, Israel September 5, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo.

JNS.org – The board of directors of Israel Aerospace Industries approved former Israeli Defense Minister Amir Peretz as its new board chairman on Monday.

The government approved the appointment in November, despite a decision by the advisory Appointments Committee that Peretz lacked the necessary experience for the position.

Peretz served as Israeli Defense Minister from May 2006 to June 2007 and served in the position during the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

“I assume this role with a sense of admiration—acknowledging the great responsibility I now hold in my hands—and will do everything I can to propel Israel Aerospace Industries forward,” he said.

Related coverage

December 7, 2021 9:16 am
0

Israel’s President Herzog Launches Campaign With Meta

i24 News - Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in collaboration with Facebook’s Meta in Israel, launched the “Think Good” campaign on...

Peretz said he looks forward to working with IAI’s management, stating, “I believe IAI’s employees are integral to the company’s success, and we will work in collaboration with them and their representatives.”

He described IAI as “a cornerstone of Israel’s security and economy,” as well as “a global pioneer in developing advanced technologies for military and civilian sectors, whose products are sold to more than 100 countries worldwide.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.