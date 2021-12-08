Wednesday, December 8th | 4 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian Commander Ghaani: ‘Our Goal is to Establish the Hidden Imam’s Global Rule’

Vandals Tear Through Chabad House in Kansas City, Mo.

Pop Singer Pink Lights Menorah With Her Kids, Sandler Song Redone by Haim

Lebanese Author Boycotts Cultural Festival in Paris, Cites Israeli Singer and Exhibit

British Video Streamer Jailed for Four Years After Inciting Racial Hatred Online

Renewed Iran Nuclear Talks Seen Thursday, France Discouraged

New GOP Taylor Force Bill Targets Palestinian ‘Martyr Payments’ Routed Through US Financial System

Palestinians Suspend ICC Petition Lodged Against US After Jerusalem Embassy Move

Israeli, German Documentary to Chronicle Massacre of Israeli Athletes at Munich Olympics

Greece and Cyprus Tout Energy, Security Ties With Jerusalem, Pledge Closer EU-Israel Relationship

December 8, 2021 9:29 am
0

Iranian Commander Ghaani: ‘Our Goal is to Establish the Hidden Imam’s Global Rule’

avatar by JNS.org

New commander of the Iranian Quds Force Brig. Gen. Esmail Ghaani. Photo: Erfan Kouchari via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force said in a speech on Dec. 2 that aired on Iranian Ofogh TV that the United States still has time to choose to withdraw from the region, lest it is driven out like it was from Afghanistan.

According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), brigadier general of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and commander of its Quds Force Esmail Ghaani warned that if the Americans make “the slightest mistake,” they will be “punched in the mouth so hard that their teeth will shatter.”

He said the final goal was to remove the United States from the Middle East and establish the Hidden Imam’s global rule. The audience chanted: “Allah Akbar! […] Death to America! […] Death to Israel!”

“With the help of the Lord, this path of the martyrs will conquer all the relevant targets, one phase at a time, and as I have said, it will reach the final goal of establishing the global rule of the Hidden Imam. Inshallah,” said Ghaani.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.