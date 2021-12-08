Iranian Commander Ghaani: ‘Our Goal is to Establish the Hidden Imam’s Global Rule’

JNS.org – The commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force said in a speech on Dec. 2 that aired on Iranian Ofogh TV that the United States still has time to choose to withdraw from the region, lest it is driven out like it was from Afghanistan.

According to a report by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), brigadier general of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and commander of its Quds Force Esmail Ghaani warned that if the Americans make “the slightest mistake,” they will be “punched in the mouth so hard that their teeth will shatter.”

He said the final goal was to remove the United States from the Middle East and establish the Hidden Imam’s global rule. The audience chanted: “Allah Akbar! […] Death to America! […] Death to Israel!”

“With the help of the Lord, this path of the martyrs will conquer all the relevant targets, one phase at a time, and as I have said, it will reach the final goal of establishing the global rule of the Hidden Imam. Inshallah,” said Ghaani.