Lebanese Author Boycotts Cultural Festival in Paris, Cites Israeli Singer and Exhibit

JNS.org – A well-known Lebanese novelist withdrew his participation from a festival for Arab culture in Paris after he discovered that the event will showcase an exhibition about Jews and a performance by an Israeli artist.

The Arabofolies festival organized by the Institut du Monde Arabe (IMA) in France is being held from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12.

Elias Khoury announced his withdrawal from the festival last week in a Facebook post. He stated in Arabic that he made the decision “as a result of the festival’s ambiguity and the air of normalization that surrounds it,” reported The New Arab.

Speaking to the Arabic-language news outlet Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Khoury further explained that he has withdrawn because an Israeli singer is part of one of the participating bands and there will be a featured exhibition titled “Jews of the Orient.”

