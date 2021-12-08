Wednesday, December 8th | 4 Tevet 5782

Lebanese Author Boycotts Cultural Festival in Paris, Cites Israeli Singer and Exhibit

British Video Streamer Jailed for Four Years After Inciting Racial Hatred Online

Renewed Iran Nuclear Talks Seen Thursday, France Discouraged

New GOP Taylor Force Bill Targets Palestinian ‘Martyr Payments’ Routed Through US Financial System

Palestinians Suspend ICC Petition Lodged Against US After Jerusalem Embassy Move

Israeli, German Documentary to Chronicle Massacre of Israeli Athletes at Munich Olympics

Greece and Cyprus Tout Energy, Security Ties With Jerusalem, Pledge Closer EU-Israel Relationship

US Imposes Sanctions on People in Iran, Syria and Uganda, Citing Rights Abuses

‘Antisemitic’ Messages, Palestinian Flag Chalked Outside University of Wisconsin Hillel

Israel Has Struck 75% of Iran’s Weapons in Syria: Security Sources

December 8, 2021 8:58 am
0

avatar by JNS.org

Elias Khoury at the Boston University Photonics Center on March 2, 2016. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A well-known Lebanese novelist withdrew his participation from a festival for Arab culture in Paris after he discovered that the event will showcase an exhibition about Jews and a performance by an Israeli artist.

The Arabofolies festival organized by the Institut du Monde Arabe (IMA) in France is being held from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12.

Elias Khoury announced his withdrawal from the festival last week in a Facebook post. He stated in Arabic that he made the decision “as a result of the festival’s ambiguity and the air of normalization that surrounds it,” reported The New Arab.

Speaking to the Arabic-language news outlet Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Khoury further explained that he has withdrawn because an Israeli singer is part of one of the participating bands and there will be a featured exhibition titled “Jews of the Orient.”

The IMA has since canceled the symposium “The Arab-Israeli Conflict Between Literature, Cinema and History” that was to feature Khoury as a speaker, according to The New Arab. The rest of the festival’s events will take place as scheduled.

Khoury’s withdrawal comes after the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel launched an effort to boycott the festival because of its ties to Israeli institutions, including the Museum of Israel and the Ben-Zvi Institute. Two Palestinian artists previously retracted their participation in support of the boycott.

