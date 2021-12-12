Gunfight Between Palestinian Factions Erupts at Funeral of Hamas Terrorist Killed in Lebanon Explosion

A gunfight erupted between Palestinian factions on Sunday at the funeral of a Hamas terrorist killed in a blast at a refugee camp in Lebanon.

The gunfire broke out at the burial of Hamza Shahin, Israeli news site Ynet reported, who was killed when what is believed to have been a weapons cache exploded at the Burj al-Shemali refugee camp near the city of Tyre.

The explosion is said to have been accidental.

Shahin’s funeral was attended by hundreds of people, including several top Hamas leaders.

The shooting began when members of Fatah, the secular rival of the Islamist Hamas, crashed the funeral, leading to an exchange of fire. It was not immediately not clear which side fired first.

Lebanese media outlet Al Mayadeen has stated three people were killed and several more wounded in the firefight.

Shahin does not appear to have been a permanent resident of the refugee camp, according to Ynet, indicating that he was likely sent there by Hamas in order to instruct terrorists based there in building weapons, including rockets.

Hamas has been seeking for several years to create an offensive capability in Lebanon so as to threaten Israel on two fronts in a possible future conflict.