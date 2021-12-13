Abraham Accords Peace Institute’s Inaugural Trade Forum Propels Economic Ties

JNS.org – The Abraham Accords Peace Institute (AAPI) convened its inaugural “Trade and Investment Forum” last week at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi, led by Chairman Jared Kushner and Executive Director Rob Greenway, under the auspices of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, national security adviser of the United Arab Emirates.

The forum served as a catalyst for accelerating and deepening the economic ties between the four countries that signed the Abraham Accords: the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

The event brought together high-ranking officials, investment bodies, business leaders and representatives from Israel, the UAE, Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, and Jordan to review progress in building economic ties over the past year, prioritize solutions for obstacles to optimal trade and advance decisions regarding strategic initiatives for the coming year.

AAPI presented detailed economic projections and key performance indicators for advancing multilateral and bilateral trade, investment and tourism by 2025, developed with the RAND Corporation in collaboration with member nations of the accords.

Among its major findings and projections: