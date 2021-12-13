Israel’s Vaccine Committee Rules Against a Fourth Covid Shot

i24 News – The Israeli Health Ministry’s vaccination committee decided against recommending a fourth Covid vaccine to the general public Sunday night, including for those who are immunocompromised.

The committee did not reach a consensus to prioritize vaccinating those who have not received the recommended three doses, according to a statement from the Health Ministry via Haaretz.

Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said that there is a “high probability” that another Covid vaccine will be recommended, “but we will have to see when.”

“We still do not see the possibility of administering a fourth vaccine to the general population, but first and foremost to high-risk populations,” said Ash, Haaretz reported.

Heath officials did rule, however, that the period of time between recovery and vaccination could be shortened from six months to three months, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The CDC in the US already recommended a fourth dose for immunocompromised people in October.

As of Saturday, according to the Health Ministry, roughly 58% of eligible Israelis over the age of five are fully vaccinated.

There are currently 67 cases of Omicron in Israel, with dozens more under investigation.

On Sunday, it was announced that the United Kingdom and Denmark will be added to the list of “red” countries 72 hours after the announcement.

“These are three countries in which it is clear the spread of Omicron in the community is very significant,” Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said during a press briefing.

Belgium was originally declared “red,” but the ministry later withdrew the designation, the Times of Israel reported.