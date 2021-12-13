Monday, December 13th | 9 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Israel Struck Syrian Targets to Stop Assad From Rebuilding Chemical Weapons Program

Miss South Africa Places Third in Eilat Miss Universe Pageant After Rejecting Pressure at Home to Boycott Israel

Antisemitic Professor Who Was Kept on at UNC Spreads More Jew Hatred Than Ever

New Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner Urged to Resign After Past ‘Antisemitic’ Rhetoric Revealed

Reuters Headline ‘Contextualizes’ Jerusalem Stabbing in Clear Display of Anti-Israel Bias

Teaching Hatred: Media Blind to PA Incitement as Terror Suspect, 14, Found with ‘Violent’ School Textbooks

Hamas is Preparing to Attack Israel from Southern Lebanon

Hamas Is Preparing to Attack Israel from Southern Lebanon

Israeli Firm Uses Air and Water to Store Solar Energy for Nighttime

Israel Planning Trial Import of Foreign Tech Workers Amid Shortage

December 13, 2021 9:28 am
0

Moroccan King Orders Restoration of Hundreds of Jewish Sites

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

King Mohammed VI of Morocco. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – King Mohammed VI of Morocco recently introduced an initiative to restore hundreds of historical Jewish sites in the kingdom, according to Arab media reports.

The move is part of the rapprochement between Rabat and Jerusalem, which resumed diplomatic relations earlier this year as part of the Abraham Accords, according to the reports.

The plan is expected to see the renovation of hundreds of synagogues, cemeteries and Jewish heritage sites in several cities in Morocco, among them the Jewish cemetery in the city of Fes, which includes 13,000 graves.

The monarch has also reportedly decided to reinstate the original names of some of the country’s Jewish neighborhoods.

Related coverage

December 12, 2021 4:03 pm
0

Gunfight Between Palestinian Factions Erupts at Funeral of Hamas Terrorist Killed in Lebanon Explosion

A gunfight erupted between Palestinian factions on Sunday at the funeral of a Hamas terrorist killed in a blast at...

Several Jewish museums have already been opened in Morocco, alongside other initiatives seeking to cater to the growing interest in preserving Moroccan Jewish heritage.

Israel welcomed the initiative, which comes as the two countries mark the first anniversary of their newfound alliance.

Last month, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz made his first visit to the kingdom, where he met with his Moroccan counterpart Abdellatif Loudiyi. The two inked a memorandum of understanding formalizing defense ties between the two nations and allowing for smoother cooperation between their defense establishments.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.