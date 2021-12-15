Ukraine President Zelensky Hails Israel in Speech to Jewish Forum Amid Escalating Tensions With Russia

The president of Ukraine on Wednesday hailed the State of Israel as “an example” for his country during a wide-ranging speech to Jewish and international leaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared Ukraine’s struggle for independence with that waged by Israel in his address to the third annual Kyiv Jewish Forum on Wednesday. The virtual forum is marking thirty years of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Jewish state.

Speaking as 70,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders, sparking global fears of an imminent invasion, Zelensky told the forum that Ukrainians and Jews were bonded by similar historical experiences.

“We know what it’s like not to have our own state,” Zelensky said. “We know what it means to defend one’s own state and land with weapons in hand, at the cost of our own lives. Both Ukrainians and Jews value freedom, and they work equally for the future of our states to become to our liking, and not the future which others want for us. Israel is often an example for Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian leader’s remarks came on the same day that he urged new sanctions against Russia before any renewed armed conflict erupts.

“For us, it is important to have sanctions applied before, rather than after, the conflict would happen, because if they were applied after the conflict would happen, this would basically make them meaningless,” Zelensky said. “We have war going on for eight years. We understand that only if the sanctions are applied prior to the armed conflict would they become a prevention mechanism for any possible escalation.”

The Kyiv Jewish Forum also heard from Ukraine’s prime minister, Denys Shmyhal.

“I’d like to give Israel special thanks for its ongoing support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Shmyhal said. “The voice of civilian and religious organizations on this matter is equally as important in letting the world know that Ukraine is currently fighting for its independence.”

Among the international delegates to the forum was Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), who serves as Chairman of the US Government Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Cardin reiterated US support for Ukraine in its current face-off with Moscow. “These are challenging times for Ukraine, as it confronts Kremlin instigated war and occupation within its borders,” he observed in a statement. “The looming threat of ever more direct military aggression by Russia, and a constant barrage of propaganda demonizing Ukraine and its aspirations for western integration.”