12 UN Ambassadors Tour Israel to Visit Key Sites, Get Briefings From Officials

JNS.org – At the invitation of Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and the American Zionist Movement, a delegation of 12 ambassadors to the United Nations and their spouses arrived in Israel on Tuesday.

The delegation includes ambassadors from Albania (who will begin serving on the UN Security Council in January), Argentina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Ecuador, Hungary, Nauru, Palau, South Korea, Samoa, Uruguay and Zambia.

As part of the weeklong visit, participants will tour historical sites such as the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Arab religious sites; the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem; and modern entities showcasing Israeli high-tech, innovation and development centers. They will visit the Northern and Southern Commands of the Israel Defense Forces and receive security briefings from military officials; see a Hezbollah terror tunnel and Iron Dome battery; and spend time on the Nevatim Airbase and learn about the F-35 aircraft.

The group is also scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“The delegation of ambassadors is of great importance; it is an opportunity to present to them the truth about the State of Israel. At the United Nations, many lies are spread against Israel, and after a week of comprehensive visits, I am convinced that the ambassadors will return to their countries and the United Nations with an understanding of the challenges facing the State of Israel, and our contributions and solutions to global problems,” said Erdan.