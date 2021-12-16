Apple TV+ Series Starring Uma Thurman, Based on Award-Winning Israeli Show, Gets Release Date

Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday the premiere date and first look for its upcoming thriller series “Suspicion,” starring Academy Award-nominated actress and “Kill Bill” star Uma Thurman.

The Apple Original eight-episode series will premiere globally on Feb. 2, 2022, with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday.

In “Suspicion,” the son of a well-known American businesswoman, played by Thurman, is kidnapped from a New York hotel. Four British citizens who were at the hotel on the night of the kidnapping are suspected of being connected to the crime, and are then thrown into a trans-Atlantic race to elude the National Crime Agency and the FBI and prove their innocence.

The show is based on the Israeli series “False Flag,” produced by Keshet International. The Israeli show won the Audience Award and the Grand Prize at France’s annual Series Mania Festival; was one of eight international dramas to be selected and screened as part of the 2015 Berlinale Special; and the show’s second season was one of seven dramas selected as part of the 2019 Berlinale Series. The third season of “False Flag” is set to premiere March 2022 on Keshet 12, according to Variety.

“Suspicion” is being produced in the United Kingdom by Keshet Productions, the UK production branch of Keshet International. BAFTA Award nominee Rob Williams (“Man in the High Castle”) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers on the project include Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (“The Americans”), who also directs, Howard Burch for Keshet Productions, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group and Anna Winger. The series is being produced by Darin McLeod (“Watchmen”).

The cast of “Suspicion” includes Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”), Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror”), Elyes Gabel (“Scorpion”), Elizabeth Henstridge (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Tom Rhys-Harries (“White Lines”) and Angel Coulby (“Dancing on the Edge”).