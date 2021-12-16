Biden Administration Renews Talks With Palestinian Officials on Economic Issues

JNS.org – The Biden administration renewed the US-Palestinian Economic Dialogue (USPED) group on Tuesday that had been frozen by the Trump administration.

The meeting, which was held virtually, was the first in five years and brought together senior level officials from a number of US government agencies and the Palestinian Authority to discuss current and future areas of economic development.

Those who participated in the meeting included Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr, US Palestinian Affairs Unit Chief George Noll and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Treasury Eric Meyer.

Palestinian representatives included Palestinian Minister of National Economy Khaled Al-Osaily, governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority Feras Melhem, and Minister of Information Technology and Communication Ishaq Sider.

Related coverage School Textbooks in Kuwait Rife With Antisemitism, New ADL Report Reveals School textbooks in Kuwait are rife with antisemitic tropes ranging from the ancient slander that Jews are inherently treacherous to...

In her opening remarks, Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert underscored the Biden administration’s belief that “the Palestinian people deserve to live in freedom, security and prosperity.”

“Growing the Palestinian economy will also play a critical role in advancing our overarching political goal: a negotiated two-state solution, with a viable Palestinian state living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel,” she said.

According to a US State Department readout, the two sides discussed topics such as infrastructure development, access to American markets and regulations, free trade, financial issues, renewable energy and environmental initiatives, connecting Palestinian and American businesses, and addressing obstacles to Palestinian economic development. The dialogue also included a discussion of international trade relations.

The meeting came as part of a broader push by the Biden administration to restore ties with the Palestinians that had been largely severed under the Trump administration.

The PA broke off ties with Trump following his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017 and as he cut their funding due to its policy of financially supporting terrorists or their families, known as “pay to slay.”

Earlier this year, the Biden administration restored some $235 million in US aid to the Palestinians and has been pushing to reopen the US consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Following the meeting, the State Department said it outlined programs that could support the PA’s efforts regarding financial issues, trade and promoting foreign investment.