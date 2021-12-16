Israel Adds UK, Denmark to List of ‘Red’ Countries, Approves Aid for Tourism Sector

Tourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
JNS.org – Israel extended COVID-19 travel restrictions on Wednesday, adding Britain and Denmark to the list of “red” countries, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
The government also extended the regulations restricting entry to and exit from Israel by an additional week, until Dec. 29. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and key government ministers announced a plan to provide assistance to workers in the tourism industry, which has been hit hard by coronavirus closures.
“We are coming to the assistance of tourism sector workers at a difficult time,” said Bennett. “The goal is to protect the health of the citizens of Israel from the Omicron strain and, at the same time, keep the economy open and orderly.”
The core of the package, according to the government, is a 30,000-shekel ($9,665) investment in each tourism worker who opts to “integrate into other employment, in or outside the sector.”
In addition, hotels with more than a 40 percent decline in business turnover due to COVID-19 restrictions will be eligible for 130 million shekels ($42 million) in grants over the coming months. Another 60 million shekels ($19 million) will be available “to support inbound tourism organizers in marketing, retaining personnel and recouping costs.”
Twenty-five million shekels ($8 million) will be set aside to help tour guides. The money will finance some 25,000 free tours for the public at a cost of 1,000 shekels ($300) per tour.
The plan also invites tourism workers to become coronavirus inspectors in the education system and epidemiological researchers in local authorities with a monthly wage of 11,000 shekels ($3,500).