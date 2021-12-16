Thursday, December 16th | 12 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Adds UK, Denmark to List of ‘Red’ Countries, Approves Aid for Tourism Sector

Israel Defense Ministry Completes Demining Operation Near Egypt Border

12 UN Ambassadors Tour Israel to Visit Key Sites, Get Briefings From Officials

Patrol Group Releases Footage of Jewish Boy Being Grabbed by London Gang

Saudi Writer: War With Israel Not an Option, Palestinians Must Renew Negotiations

Biden Administration Renews Talks With Palestinian Officials on Economic Issues

The BBC Has a Really Serious Problem on Jews and Israel

Report: Israel ‘Concerned’ Hezbollah Could Obtain Chemical Weapons From Syria

Palestine Was Never a Haven for Religious Freedom — Until Israel

Israeli Missile Strike Kills Soldier in Syria, Says Syrian State Media

December 16, 2021 9:58 am
0

Israel Adds UK, Denmark to List of ‘Red’ Countries, Approves Aid for Tourism Sector

avatar by JNS.org

Tourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel by plane, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JNS.org – Israel extended COVID-19 travel restrictions on Wednesday, adding Britain and Denmark to the list of “red” countries, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The government also extended the regulations restricting entry to and exit from Israel by an additional week, until Dec. 29. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and key government ministers announced a plan to provide assistance to workers in the tourism industry, which has been hit hard by coronavirus closures.

“We are coming to the assistance of tourism sector workers at a difficult time,” said Bennett. “The goal is to protect the health of the citizens of Israel from the Omicron strain and, at the same time, keep the economy open and orderly.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.