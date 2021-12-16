Israel Adds UK, Denmark to List of ‘Red’ Countries, Approves Aid for Tourism Sector

JNS.org – Israel extended COVID-19 travel restrictions on Wednesday, adding Britain and Denmark to the list of “red” countries, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The government also extended the regulations restricting entry to and exit from Israel by an additional week, until Dec. 29. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and key government ministers announced a plan to provide assistance to workers in the tourism industry, which has been hit hard by coronavirus closures.

“We are coming to the assistance of tourism sector workers at a difficult time,” said Bennett. “The goal is to protect the health of the citizens of Israel from the Omicron strain and, at the same time, keep the economy open and orderly.”