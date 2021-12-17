Israeli Embassy in Rwanda Donates Funds for School Computers, Equipment

JNS.org – Israel’s embassy in Rwanda donated nearly $100,000 to purchase computers and other equipment for schools, the Rwandan daily The New Times reported this week.

Under the UN Children’s Fund Giga project, educational institutions are being hooked up to the Internet, noted the report, adding that the International Telecommunication Union is also a partner in the program to connect every school on Earth to the Internet by 2030.

Rwanda has been chosen by the UN Broadband Commission in 2020 to lead implementation in Africa.

Ron Adam, Israeli ambassador to Rwanda, said his country was pleased to support the program, saying, “education is the foundation of everything and this goes hand in hand with the quality. In this era, you can’t talk about quality while excluding technology.”

Related coverage Maine Commission Votes Against Landlord Couple Biased Against Jewish Tenant JNS.org - The Maine Human Rights Commission voted unanimously on Monday that a couple discriminated against their former tenant based...