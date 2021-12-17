Friday, December 17th | 13 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Embassy in Rwanda Donates Funds for School Computers, Equipment

Maine Commission Votes Against Landlord Couple Biased Against Jewish Tenant

UK Aims to Outlaw BDS Movement in ‘Months,’ Says British Parliament Member

Israeli General and Former Security Chief: Iran ‘Target Map’ is Psychological Warfare

Iran Top Negotiator Says Nuclear Talks to Pause for a Few Days

One Israeli Killed, Two Wounded by Gunmen in West Bank Terror Attack

With Vienna Talks on Cusp of Collapse, Tehran Sees Little Reason to Restore Nuclear Deal

Indiana University Jewish Community Decries ‘Hatred’ After Sixth Swastika in Weeks Found in Bloomington

Apple TV+ Series Starring Uma Thurman, Based on Award-Winning Israeli Show, Gets Release Date

Israeli President Herzog Tells Astronaut Set for Historic Mission, ‘the Whole Nation Is Watching You’

December 17, 2021 9:11 am
0

Maine Commission Votes Against Landlord Couple Biased Against Jewish Tenant

avatar by JNS.org

A mezuzah. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Maine Human Rights Commission voted unanimously on Monday that a couple discriminated against their former tenant based on his Jewish religion, reported News Center Maine.

In March, Mark and Michelle Fortin evicted Yohannis Selassie, who is black and Jewish, from an apartment they own in Winthrop after the latter refused their demands to remove a mezuzah from his doorpost, according to a report filed by an investigator and submitted to the commission.

When Selassie refused to take down the mezuzah, telling the Fortins that it is a symbol of his Jewish faith, the landlords terminated his lease and asked police to monitor him during a final walkthrough of the apartment, the report stated.

The Fortins claimed they terminated Selassie’s lease because he screwed a metal object into the doorframe, which is in violation of his lease, and refused repeated requests to remove a trailer they allowed him to temporarily park on their property. They added that Selassie then damaged the property when he eventually moved the trailer in March.

Related coverage

December 17, 2021 9:17 am
0

Israeli Embassy in Rwanda Donates Funds for School Computers, Equipment

JNS.org - Israel’s embassy in Rwanda donated nearly $100,000 to purchase computers and other equipment for schools, the Rwandan daily...

“The mezuzah and the damage to the doorframe is truly trivial,” said commissioner Edward David on Monday. “I agree that that became part of the motivation and that they … thought that that confirmed their ability to end this tenancy by saying, ‘Oh, that’s another violation, and you should be out immediately,’ and that—the motivation for doing that—was an impermissible basis on religion.”

The commission will try to have Selassie and the Fortins resolve the incident through a reconciliation outside of court, said executive director Amy Sneirson. If an agreement is not reached, Selassie can sue in superior court.

In October, Michelle Fortin denied to News Center Maine that an eviction had occurred.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.