Saturday, December 18th | 14 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Turkish Business Group Calls for an End to Erdogan’s Low-Rates Policy

Israel Reports Over 800 Virus Cases for Second Straight Day

Algerian Players Boycott Soccer Match with Israeli Coach

Europe Reimposes Tougher measures as Omicron Sweeps Continent

Weeks Left to Rescue Iran Nuclear Deal, Western Envoys Say as Talks Break

Law Professors Condemn NYU Legal Journal’s Israel Boycott, Warning of ‘Political Censorship’

Powerful US Jews ‘Don’t Like’ Israel, Trump Charges

US Sees Iran Nuclear Breakout Time as ‘Really Short’: Senior Official

25-Year-Old Yeshiva Student, ‘Full of Love for Israel,’ Mourned After West Bank Terror Shooting

Amar’e Stoudemire Takes Questions About Finding a Jewish Partner, Says He’s Open for a ‘Shidduch’ Date

December 18, 2021 11:26 am
0

Europe Reimposes Tougher measures as Omicron Sweeps Continent

avatar by i24 News

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discusses the new coronavirus Omicron strain in a virtual meeting with Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Photo: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO

i24 News – Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of coronavirus infections driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week warned that omicron could be the dominant strand on the continent by mid-January.

The French capital of Paris announced on Saturday it was cancelling its iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced earlier this week that primary schools would close earlier for the Christmas holidays and government ministers are meeting on Saturday to discuss advice from a panel of experts who are recommending a toughening of the partial lockdown that is already in place.

Austria tightened travel restrictions; Denmark closed theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and museums. Ireland imposed a curfew on pubs and bars and limited attendance at indoor and outdoor events.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.