December 19, 2021 6:33 pm
Greensboro, NC Jewish Community Receives ‘Vile Antisemitic Hatred’ With Newspaper Delivery

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The Greensboro, North Carolina skyline. Photo: Turboknowledge / Wikimedia.

A group of Jewish institutions in Greensboro, North Carolina announced Sunday that members of the city’s Jewish community had received “a vile piece of antisemitic hatred” connected to the COVID-19 pandemic with their newspaper delivery.

Local Fox affiliate Channel 8 reported that the antisemitic materials came in a small packet placed in the newspapers. They did not publish its full contents, but an image showed a flyer titled “Every Single Aspect of the Covid Agenda is Jewish.” The title was bracketed by a Star of David on one side and a pentagram — often used as a symbol of satanism — on the other.

Similar flyers have been distributed by members of the so-called “Goyim Defense League,” a white supremacist group, and were recently found outside homes in Beverly Hills, California on the first day of Hanukkah.

The leaders of three Greensboro Jewish institutions — Temple Emanuel, Beth David Synagogue, and the Greensboro Jewish Federation —issued a statement saying that the materials attempt “to spread antisemitic, blatantly false, and evil conspiracies about the COVID-19 virus and our nation’s efforts to combat its spread.”

“Hatred has no place in our community,” they said. “We, in the Jewish community and those who align with us, stand against it.”

Greensboro police are investigating the incidents, which took place in the Cornwallis Drive section of the city, Channel 8 said.

