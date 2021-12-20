Monday, December 20th | 16 Tevet 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

British TV Presenter Rachel Riley Wins Libel Lawsuit Against Ex-Jeremy Corbyn Aide Over ‘Nazi’ Tweet

‘The Monetization of Hate’: US Neo-Nazi Group Distributes Antisemitic COVID-19 Propaganda Across The Country During Weekend Campaign

What All Antisemites Can Agree On

Evangelical Contempt for Jewish Life in Israel Must Be Confronted

‘Zionist Playbook’: UNC Student Newspaper Glosses Over Teacher’s Antisemitic Dog Whistles

Until the Storm Subsides: The Resilience of Hillel and Other Cultural Jewish Spaces

Handbook for Latin America in Works to Establish Antisemitism Parameters

US Condemns Samaria Terrorist Attack

Israelis Provide Assistance and Solidarity Following Tornado Devastation in Kentucky

Complex Interplay of French Patriotism and Jewish Identity Behind Éric Zemmour’s Presidential Run

December 20, 2021 9:28 am
0

Handbook for Latin America in Works to Establish Antisemitism Parameters

avatar by JNS.org

Demonstrators gather outside the Westin Hotel in Lepizig, journey with a banner reading, “Against Any Antisemitism.” Photo: Reuters/Dirk Knofe/dpa

JNS.org – A handbook is being created on how to apply the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism in Latin America, it was recently announced.

Fernando Lottenberg, the Organization of American States’ commissioner for monitoring and combating antisemitism, and Ariel Gelblung, director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center for Latin America, will work on completing the handbook together.

They urge Latin American countries to adopt the tool and “incorporate it into their national legal bodies as a way to identify antisemitism and educate, legislate, prevent and take care of the Jewish citizens of the region and eventually punish the perpetrators,” the Simon Wiesenthal Center said Thursday in its announcement of the project.

“The agreement was immediate, and we will get to work to make available all the experience acquired in the field on the application of the definition to achieve a continental scope,” said Gelblung.

Related coverage

December 20, 2021 12:12 pm
0

‘The Monetization of Hate’: US Neo-Nazi Group Distributes Antisemitic COVID-19 Propaganda Across The Country During Weekend Campaign

A virulently antisemitic group with a reputation for mounting propaganda stunts staged what one expert on extremism described as a...

Its director for international relations, Shimon Samuels, added: “Of all our projects in common with the Organization of American States, this is the most ambitious.”

“We will accompany the commissioner in his work, just as with his peers in the European Commission,” noted Samuels. “Latin America deserves to have its own application handbook adapted to the reality of the region, enriched by the experience of the Wiesenthal Center.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.