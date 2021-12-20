Monday, December 20th | 16 Tevet 5782

December 20, 2021 6:45 am
Iran Pledges ‘Crushing’ Response Against Any Israeli Attack

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi takes the oath during his swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, August 5, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/ via REUTERS

Iran will retaliate with a “crushing” response against any Israeli attack, a commander said according to an Iranian news agency linked to the country’s top security body.

“If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centers, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression,” Gholamali Rashid said during a military maneuver which started on Sunday, Nournews added.

