West Bank Car Ramming Attack Targeting IDF Soldiers Thwarted by Israeli Forces in Latest Terror Wave

The Israeli military said Tuesday it thwarted a car ramming attempt by a Palestinian terrorist into a military checkpoint in the West Bank in the latest wave of attacks targeting Israelis.

According to an initial report, the car attacker attempted to ram into a manned military post outside the Mevo Dotan settlement, north of Jenin in the West Bank. The Israeli soldiers at the military post opened fire at the vehicle as the driver accelerated towards them and “neutralized” him, the Israeli army stated.

The assailant’s vehicle then collided with a military jeep that was parked near the post, setting both on fire. There were no serious injuries reported.

Back in March 2018, two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were killed and two others injured in a car ramming attack by a Palestinian terrorist near the Mevo Dotan settlement.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a series of eight Palestinian terrorist attacks targeting Israelis over the past month in Jerusalem and around the West Bank using knives, guns, and vehicles.

On Thursday, 25-year-old yeshiva student Yehuda Dimentman was killed by Palestinian gunmen who ambushed his vehicle in the West Bank outpost of Homesh. Following the arrest of the four Palestinians suspected of perpetrating the shooting attack, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the IDF and security agencies are “alert and ready” to respond to “efforts by terrorist organizations to raise their head in Judea and Samaria” in recent weeks.

“All terrorists need to know the State of Israel will hold them accountable. There is no terrorist who we will not pursue and who we will not reach, whatever it takes,” Bennett announced on Sunday.

According to a Monday report in the Lebanese outlet Al-Akhbar, Israel threatened to resume targeted assassinations in the Gaza Strip and abroad in response to the recent spate of attacks in the West Bank. Earlier this week, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad reportedly made a pact to step up terrorist attacks against Israel, especially in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old Palestinian girl stabbed a Jewish mother walking with her five young children in a terrorist attack in eastern Jerusalem. Last month, 26-year-old South African immigrant Eliyahu Kay, a tour guide at the Western Wall, was gunned down in Jerusalem on his way to work by a terrorist affiliated with the Gaza-based Islamist group Hamas.