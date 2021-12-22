Addicted to the Illusion of Calm

JNS.org – Hamas wants to keep things temporarily calm in the Gaza Strip so it can strengthen itself going into the next round of hostilities. At the same time, it is also behind terrorism in Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem, in an attempt to promote itself as the patron of all Palestinians. It’s building a military infrastructure in Lebanon to create additional arenas of conflict, possibly in conjunction with Hezbollah. Israel is playing into its hands when it comes to strategy, because of an addiction at the operative level to the tenuous “calm” on the Gaza border.

In the conditions created after Israel dealt a major blow to Hamas during “Operation Guardian of the Walls” in May, after the completion of the underground security barrier that limits Hamas’s abilities to carry out terrorist attacks, and after it turned out that the isolation of the Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world gives Israel regional freedom of action, Israel has a convenient opportunity to quash Hamas’s rearmament and take out its leaders.

Since there is no chance of avoiding a military conflict in the long term, it would be better to take a chance and fight a relatively weakened Hamas, when it is convenient for Israel, than to wait until a stronger Hamas joins forces with Iran and Hezbollah at a time and in conditions that will make it difficult for Israel to divert the needed resources to defeating it. It’s also important to prove that the fact that a party from the Islamic Movement is part of the coalition does not give a pass to Palestinian terrorism.

Gaza is the only de facto state in the Arab world that is controlled, through broad consensus, by the antisemitic barbarians of the Muslim Brotherhood, who are addicted to killing Jews and indifferent to the fate of their own children. Israel and its Arab partners (primarily Egypt and Jordan) have a strategic interest in showcasing the failures of this tiresome and dangerous model in order to prevent other Arabs from adopting it.

The policy of strengthening Gaza’s “civilian” sector is short-sighted and damaging. Unlike other hostile entities—the Palestinian Authority and even Syria—Israel is playing a zero-sum game when it comes to Hamas. What is good for Hamas is bad for Israel, because it’s good for the Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza. The dumbfounding delusion regarding a “long-term agreement” (which sometimes even includes an artificial island and a sea port for Gaza) is reminiscent of the late Shimon Peres’ despicable assumption in the 1990s that if Israel left the Gaza Strip, it would transform into “Singapore.” All that was lacking was to replace the Gazans with industrious, productive Singaporeans.