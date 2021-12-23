Girl on PA TV: ‘We’ll Trample the Necks of the Zionists’

As Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has exposed — and as is clear by the way Palestinian children speak on Palestinian Authority (PA) TV — the PA educates its youth to admire terrorist murderers. In addition, they portray violence and terror as valid, and see the murder of Israelis/Jews as a right — because Jews, they claim, don’t have any history in the land and their presence “defiles” it.

All these messages are exemplified in this poem recited by a young girl, and dedicated to all the imprisoned terrorists. The girl “swears by the Jihad fighters” and specifies that “we will trample the necks of the Zionists and make a path out of them”:

Rama: “I send greetings to all the male and female prisoners and especially to my uncle Ayman [Al-Dik]… and I dedicate a poem to them with sounds of joy:

Do not think that the prison has humiliated us,

Our rifles are on our shoulders, and our spoons [to dig out of prison] are in our hands

I swear by your head, Ayman, and by the Jihad fighters and prisoners

We have seen trouble many times in Palestine and we were saved from it…

We will trample the necks of the Zionists and make a path out of them.” [Official PA TV, “Giants of Endurance,” Dec. 9, 2021]

PMW has exposed a song and music video broadcast by Hamas using the same phrase: “We will trample the necks of the enemies.” Video footage of a Hamas missile hitting an Israeli army bus, and a staged stabbing of a religious Jew, were included in the Hamas music video:

“We have not yet drawn weapons, and yet we have [already] brought down the Zionists

We have brought down the Zionists…

They removed us from the land and stole our beloved homeland…

We have not forgotten, the children have grown up, and we have started blowing up Tel Aviv

We have started blowing up Tel Aviv…

We will ambush them. We will trample the necks of the enemies. On the trigger, on the trigger. [I’m] alert and my finger is on the trigger…” Visual: Footage of Hamas missile hitting an Israeli army bus. “O occupier, wait for a green [light]. Receive this reduced image. See how the Kornet [missile] travels slowly…

We are the ones who threaten, and no one threatens us

We are the nation’s only sword

We will strike, we will blow up [and] not hesitate

We will do more against the enemy if he continues…” (Staged): A Palestinian stabs a religious Jew. Replay in slow motion. [Al-Aqsa TV, Hamas, May 15, 2019]

The PA TV program on which the girl’s performance was broadcast, “Giants of Endurance,” serves the Palestinian prisoners and their families by passing on greetings, updates, and videos from the terrorists’ relatives. Not long ago, the program broadcast home videos of two even younger girls singing songs that presented an antisemitic view of Jews, demonizing them as “impure” and “the world’s dogs.” One song also glorified violence and terror:

The PA also educates its children to deny Israel’s right to exist. and to envision a world with only “Palestine” and no Israel, no Jews, no Zionists.

That’s the real reason there is no peace.

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.