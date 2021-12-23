Immigration to Israel Surges in 2021 by 30 Percent

JNS.org – New figures from the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency, and Nefesh B’Nefesh showed that in 2021 Israel had the highest immigration numbers from France in four years, a dramatic increase in arrivals from South Africa and the continued trend of rising aliyah among youth.

There were 27,050 new immigrants to Israel in 2021, a 30 percent increase from the previous year’s 21,820 immigrants.

This past year also brought a record-breaking 4,000 immigrants from the United States who arrived in Israel with the assistance of Nefesh B’Nefesh.

This immigration from the US constituted a 30 percent increase from 2020 and the highest annual number since 1973. In addition, another 400 immigrants arrived this year from Canada, bringing the expected total of immigrants from North America to over 4,400.

Related coverage Palestinian Gunman Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank Car Chase Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a car they were pursuing in the West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian paramedics...