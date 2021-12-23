Maryland Cops Investigating Antisemitic COVID-19 Fliers Distributed by Neo-Nazi ‘GDL’ Organization

Police in Maryland are investigating the distribution of fliers pushing antisemitic conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic in the Washington, DC suburb of Silver Spring.

Without elaborating on the contents of the fliers, officers in Montgomery County said that multiple copies had been distributed in the Forest Estate neighborhood.

A representative of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) told local news outlet Bethesda Beat that the fliers in Silver Spring were the same as those distributed around the country last weekend by supporters of a virulently antisemitic neo-Nazi group.

The group — which calls itself the “Goyim Defense League” (GDL) — targeted private homes in at least eight different states with antisemitic propaganda claiming, “Every single aspect of COVID is Jewish.”

Carla Hill — associate director of the ADL’s Center on Extremism — told The Algemeiner on Monday that the weekend’s “surge of incidents” had been sparked by a promise from the founder of the “GDL,” Jon Minadeo Jr., to send $100 worth of merchandise to any supporters who engaged in propaganda distribution. Minadeo is also the founder of an online merchandise store called “Goyim Gear,” which deals in t-shirts glorifying Adolf Hitler, the Waffen SS and other individuals and groups lionized by white supremacists.

The appearance of the “GDL” fliers in Maryland triggered disgust among local officials and politicians.

“Some hateful bigot is mixing the oldest anti-Jewish conspiracy theories with sick new lies about COVID-19. We reject this filth,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, who represents Maryland’s 8th congressional district, declared on Twitter.

In a separate statement, the Montgomery Council affirmed that it stood “in solidarity with our Jewish community and condemns all acts of hate and ethnic or religious bigotry aimed at Jewish residents.”

“Furthermore, the Council condemns the spread of COVID-19 disinformation in all its forms, and the use of erroneous connections to ethnic, religious and other groups to fuel abhorrently racist agendas,” the statement added.